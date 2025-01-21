Nepal vows to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 as it prepares to host mountain dialogue

Kathmandu, Jan 21 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2045 and implementing ambitious climate plans, as it prepares to host a mountain dialogue in May.

"The rapid melting of snow and unpredictable precipitation have transformed once snow-clad glittering white mountains into black rocks," Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said.

"However, Nepal remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2045 and implementing ambitious climate policies," he said at an event while announcing that the Himalayan nation will host the Sagarmatha Sambaad (mountain dialogue) in Kathmandu from May 16-18.

The Sagarmatha Sambaad is a multi-stakeholder international dialogue forum that will, for the first time, focus on critical issues such as climate change, melting glaciers, mountains, and the future of human life.

Despite Nepal's negligible carbon footprint, the country continues to face severe consequences of climate change, Oli said at the programme held at Singha Durbar, marking the occasion of the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation (IYGP), 2025.

