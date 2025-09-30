Nepal welcomes its new Kumari - the Living Goddess

Kathmandu, Sep 30 (PTI) A two-and-a-half-year-old girl has been chosen as Nepal's new Kumari, or Living Goddess. Arya Tara Shakya assumed the traditional Kumari throne on Tuesday.

She officially entered the Kumari House, located in Basantapur in the heart of Kathmandu, during a special ceremony held at an auspicious time on Tuesday, according to Uddhav Karmacharya, a priest at the Taleju Bhawani Temple in Kathmandu.

The Kumari is selected from among Shakya girls before they experience their first menstruation. The outgoing Kumari recently retired at the age of 12 after her first menstruation.

The current Kumari is 2 years and 8 months old, according to the priest. She underwent a rigorous selection process to qualify for the role.

To be chosen, she must not have experienced menstruation, have no scratches or wounds on her body, and display fearlessness. As part of the selection process, she is kept in a dark room where a buffalo's head and scary masks are placed, and she must emerge without showing any signs of fear.

The new Kumari was chosen by a selection team a few days ago.

The Kumari is worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists. Although the Shakya community, from which the Kumari is selected, is considered Buddhist, the Kumari is revered as a Hindu goddess. This duality symbolises the centuries-old religious harmony that exists in Nepal.

The tradition of worshipping the Living Goddess, or Kumari, dates back approximately 500 to 600 years, during the reign of the Malla Kings. However, the tradition of parading the Kumari in a special chariot through the core areas of Kathmandu began during the time of the last Malla King, Jaya Prakash Malla, in the mid-18th century. The Kumari Ghar, or the special house for the Kumari, was also constructed during this period.

Kumari is considered the human form of Goddess Taleju in Hanumandhoka, Kathmandu. Today, the Living Goddess has become one of the main attractions for foreign visitors to Kathmandu.

There is a tradition of Nepal's president worshipping the Living Goddess and receiving her blessing during the Indrajatra festival, which falls in August.