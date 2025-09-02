Nepal witnesses two earthquakes, no damages reported

Kathmandu, Sep 2 (PTI) Nepal was hit by two low-intensity earthquakes on Tuesday. However, there were no reports of damage caused by the tremors.

An earthquake measuring magnitude 4 was recorded at Gorkha district at 6.15 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The epicentre of the tremor was located at Hansapur of Gorkha, 150 kilometres west of Kathmandu. Another earthquake measuring magnitude 4.1, with its epicentre located at Lapilang of Dolakha district, occurred at 3.15 pm.

Dolakha is situated 180 kilometres east of Kathmandu. PTI SBP GSP GSP