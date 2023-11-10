Nepalese cardiologist sets Guinness World Record on health awareness

Kathmandu, Nov 10 (PTI) A senior Nepalese cardiologist, an alumnus of a premier medical institute in India, who set a Guinness World Record for the most views for his cardio-health awareness live-streaming, on Friday said he plans to further expand awareness within and outside the country.

Dr Om Murti Anil, 44, who conducted a live awareness programme on heart health prevention on World Heart Day on September 29 through his Facebook page, attracting 11,212 viewers during the 30-minute presentation, was awarded the “Most viewers for a cardiovascular health awareness live stream on Facebook” by Guinness World Record. He received the certificate this week.

The presentation focused on the topic of ‘Diagnosis of Hypertension,’ which captivated a global audience with peak viewership reaching 11,212 live viewers, Guinness World Record said in a statement.

“Dr Om Murti wanted to attempt this record as a sense of achievement. He is a qualified cardiologist from Nepal with a large social media following who wanted to spread awareness of cardiovascular health by attempting the record on World Heart Day,” the statement read.

Dr. Anil received his Doctorate in Medicine in Cardiology from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2011.

“I plan to further expand awareness within and outside the country. Organising free heart camps in different parts of the country that have limitations of proper health facilities along with awareness against heart disease," he told reporters here during a press conference.

Dr Anil said he plans to spread awareness through school health programmes to motivate the adoption of healthy lifestyle practices from an early age.

He also plans to connect with different organisations (government/non-government) for heart disease prevention and implementation of activities more effectively and widely.

Dr Anil, who is also the founder and chairman of the National Cardiac Centre here, and has been conducting similar awareness campaigns for years on Facebook prior to this achievement, told PTI: “I realised this achievement only in a decade.” PTI SBP AMS NPK AKJ GRS