Nepalese constitution should be reviewed every 10 years: PM Oli

Kathmandu, Nov 14 (PTI) The Constitution of Nepal needs to be reviewed every ten years after its implementation but no compromise should be made in provisions such as democratic values, republican system, and federalism, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Thursday.

Nepal promulgated its new Constitution through the Constitution Assembly in September 2015, inviting criticism from Madhes-based political parties.

“There is a need to review and evaluate the Constitution ten years after its implementation. However, there should not be compromise in provisions such as democratic values, republican system, and federalism,” Oli said while addressing Kantipur Conclave, a programme organised by Kantipur publication to mark its anniversary here.

“The current coalition involving the largest party in the parliament Nepali Congress and the second largest party CPN-UML was formed for maintaining stability, good governance, and development,” the prime minister said, adding the incumbent coalition between the two major parties that together fought struggle for restoration of democracy was necessary because of the hung parliament.

Oli also reiterated that he would hand over power to Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba after one year and eight months.

CPN-UML chairman Oli became the prime minister with the support of the Nepali Congress 15 months ago after Oli and Deuba inked a deal to share the prime minister’s post turn by turn for the remaining tenure of the Parliament.

Oli also expressed his strong stance against corruption.

Responding to a question about the recent arrest of Rashtriya Swotantra Party Chairman Ravi Lamichhane, Oli said he was arrested based on a report submitted by a parliamentary committee last month.

The police have been interrogating the former deputy prime minister for over a month in the cooperatives fund misappropriation case. PTI SBP PY PY PY