Nepalese Foreign Minister Shrestha calls Jaishankar; congratulates him

Kathmandu, Jun 12 (PTI) Deputy Prime Minister Narayankaji Shrestha “Prakash”, who is also the Foreign Minister of Nepal, on Wednesday called External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations apart from extending hearty congratulations on his reappointment.

“Had a phone call with EAM of India @DrSJaishankar. Extended heartiest congratulations on his reappointment. Discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations. Look forward to working together for further advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries,” Foreign Minister Shrestha said on X.

Jaishankar in response appreciated and thanked Shrestha.

“Appreciated the congratulatory call from DPM and FM@nksthaprakash of Nepal. Thank for his warm sentiments and good wishes. Look forward to working with him to advance our deep-rooted friendship,” wrote Jaishankar on X.

Jaishankar, 69, on Tuesday for the second consecutive term took charge of the Ministry of External Affairs. He was among the senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman who retained the ministries that they handled in the previous government. PTI SBP PY PY PY