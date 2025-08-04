Nepalese lawmakers raise concerns over reports of legalising polygamy

Kathmandu, Aug 4 (PTI) Lawmakers in Nepal's House of Representatives on Monday demanded a response from the government on reports of drafting a law legalising polygamy.

During a special hour of the House, mainly women Parliament Members raised concern about the media reports that the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs was preparing a draft of a bill legalising polygamy and asked the government if it was true.

On the occasion, Lawmaker Sunita Baral expressed the view that polygamy is illegal and any effort to legalise it would not be acceptable at any cost. She asked the K P Oli-led government to give a clear response in this regard.

"Violence against women is much in our society. The formulation of law on such a sensitive issue should be forwarded in a serious and responsible manner", she argued. Another Lawmaker, Rupa Chaudhary, said, "Women are still struggling for their rights. It is serious if the legal amendment was made, legally recognising polygamy." Likewise, Rama Koirala Paudyal said that the Ministry should make its views on the issue clear to the public, keeping the sensitivity of the issue in mind.

Other Lawmakers who drew the government’s attention in this regard include Ishwori Devi Neupane and Ranju Kumari Jha.

According to media reports, the government is making some legal arrangements that would allow polygamy in special circumstances. PTI SBP RD RD RD