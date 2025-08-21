Nepalese lawmakers urge govt to diplomatically resolve Lipulekh issue with India

Kathmandu, Aug 21 (PTI) Nepalese lawmakers on Thursday urged the government to diplomatically resolve the issue of trade between India and China through Lipulekh pass, which it claims as its own territory.

India and China on Tuesday agreed to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass and two other trading points.

The Nepalese foreign ministry on Wednesday objected to the move saying the territory is an inseparable part of Nepal.

India categorically rejected Kathmandu’s claims on the territory which it said are "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence".

Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, chief whip of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) in the House of Representatives, called on the government to immediately resolve the territorial issue.

Speaking during the emergency hour, he urged the government to take immediate diplomatic steps to settle the matter.

Similarly, chief whip of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Hitraj Pandey demanded a briefing to the House about the recent deal between China and India.

"The move has hurt our sentiment. Our party's serious attention has been drawn to the bilateral agreement between our two friendly neighbours, China and India, for reopening trade routes from Lipulekh pass without informing our country Nepal," Pandey said.

Rastriya Swotantra Party lawmaker Shiva Nepali said, “Since the matter relating to using Lipulekh and Kalapani territories by neighbouring countries was a serious issue, the government should take the matter seriously and protect our territory.” In 2020, Nepal triggered a border row by issuing a political map that showed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh as part of the country. India had strongly trashed the claims.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday rejected Nepal's territorial claims.

"We have noted the comments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal related to resumption of border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh pass," he said.

"Our position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh pass had commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades," he added.

Jaiswal said the trade had been disrupted in recent years due to COVID-19 pandemic and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it.

"As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," he said.

"India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.