Nepalese observe Chhath festival with fanfare

Kathmandu, Oct 27 (PTI) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday visited Gaurighat situated on the bank of Bagmati river near Pashupatinath Temple to offer ‘arghya’ — a ritual offering of sacred water and prayers — to the setting Sun on the occasion of the Chhath festival.

Monday was the main day of the four-day festival mainly observed in Terai, the southern plains of Nepal. The festival is observed in the Madhesh province in southern Nepal in a grand manner.

Accompanied by First Lady Sabita Paudel, the president also paid homage to the Sun God and his consort, ‘Chhathi Maiya’.

The four-day Chhath festival, dedicated to the Sun God is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Devotees offer 'arghya' to the setting Sun on Sunday evening and to the rising Sun on Monday morning, marking the festival’s main rituals.

The Bagmati riverbank at Gaurighat and Kamalpokhari in Kathmandu and Ramtirtha in Lalitpur, have been adorned with colourful lights, decorations and clay idols on the occasion.

Devotees observing the festival remain awake throughout the night, fasting and offering prayers until they perform the final 'arghya' to the rising Sun on Monday morning.

According to the Surya Purana, those who observe Chhath with faith and purity have their wishes fulfilled.

The festival's origins are traced to the Mahabharata era, when Draupadi and the five Pandavas are believed to have worshipped the Sun God during their year in exile, seeking strength and prosperity as blessings.