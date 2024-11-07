Nepalese people celebrate Chhath festival with fanfare

Kathmandu, Nov 7 (PTI) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday offered prayers to the Sun God at puja sites here as the Chhath festival was celebrated with much fanfare in the Himalayan nation.

The main ritual of the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God was observed by worshipping and making offerings to the setting sun.

President Paudel, accompanied by his spouse Sabita, observed Chhath by offering prayers to the setting sun at the Kamal Pokhari here amidst tight security.

The festival, which began on Tuesday, will formally conclude after devotees make offerings to the rising sun on Friday morning.

It is celebrated by religious tradition with much fanfare mainly in the Madhesh province in southern Nepal and some parts of the hilly region.

In Kathmandu, Gaurighat near the Pashupatinath Temple, and Kamal Pokhari were elegantly decorated with flowers, paper flags and colourful lights on the occasion.

Devotees offered 'argha' (water mixed with milk) to the setting sun to mark the Chhath festival in different parts of the country.

The festival is observed to promote well-being, prosperity and progress. It involves fasting, holy bathing and prayers.