Nepalese people know mastermind behind royal massacre of 2001, says Prachanda

Kathmandu, Mar 14 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Friday said that the Nepalese people know who is the mastermind behind the royal palace massacre of 2001, in which the entire family of then king Birendra Shah were killed.

Prachanda, speaking at a programme organised by his party in Sindhupalchowk district, said, “The palace massacre was carried out by those within the royal family itself.” “Who had killed his own brother?” Prachanda said, instigating serious accusation on former monarch Gyanendra.

“One who was behind the royal massacre is now talking big things,” he said. “People know very well the mastermind behind the royal massacre,” he said.

On the night of June 1, 2001, the entire family of Birendra, including queen Aishwarya and crown prince Dipendra, were killed in a mysterious manner.

However, the official probe committee formed after the incident said in its report that then crown prince Dipendra killed his entire family, including the king, queen, his brother and sister, before killing himself. The report was dismissed by many at that time.

Nepal’s former King Gyanendra Shah, 77, on Sunday arrived here amidst tight security, as pro-monarchy activists gathered at the airport to welcome him.

As soon as Gyanendra landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Pokhara on board the Simrik Air helicopter, hundreds of loyalists, including leaders and cadres of pro-monarchists Rastriya Prajatantra Party, started chanting slogans in his favour.

The crowd carried placards with slogans such as “We want our King back,” “Abolish federal republican system and reinstate the monarchy,” and “The King and the country are dearer than our life.” Prachanda also accused the former monarch of being involved in gold smuggling and idol theft.

“One who had stolen big idols in the past is now trying to become the king,” said Prachanda. “Don’t think that Nepalese people have forgotten who was involved in gold smuggling in the past,” he claimed.

Prachanda recalled that when he became the prime minister for the first time, he announced to re-investigate the palace massacre but it could not happen as he had to quit the post within short period.

“If I had completed the five-year tenure as the prime minister, it would be possible to punish the traitor and one who killed his own brother,” he said.

Prachanda warned the former monarch not to show misadventure.

“A federal democratic republic system established with the sacrifice of thousands of people cannot be snatched by taking some 10,000 to 15,000 people on the street,” he said.

Prachanda also called people to participate in the grand rally being organised by his party in Kathmandu on March 28 to counter the move of the pro-monarchists.