Nepalese PM Karki urges people to actively participate in general elections

Kathmandu, Feb 13 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday urged people to actively participate in the upcoming general elections to ensure the country's progress. Stating that the next month's elections are being held under special circumstances, the Prime Minister sought cooperation from all sections of society for their successful conduct.

This election will be a milestone in the country's transition to a new phase, said Karki, who visited the district headquarters of Taplejung to take stock of the situation in the mountain region ahead of the elections.

"It is important to ensure that the upcoming election is held peacefully as it gives a way out from the current political impasse," she said.

Separately, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal said that the government will leave no stone unturned to conduct the upcoming election in a free, fair and fearless manner.

Speaking at an interaction programme on the theme 'Collaboration among different local bodies for a well-managed election,' organised in Kathmandu, Aryal sought cooperation from all the local representatives for conducting a free, fair and fearless election.

Speaking at a separate programme in Kathmandu, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said that the election is the only alternative to bring the country back on the constitutional track. PTI SBP ZH ZH