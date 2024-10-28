Nepalese PM Oli plans to visit China between mid-Nov and mid-Dec

Kathmandu, Oct 28 (PTI) Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli plans to pay an official visit to China between mid-November and mid-December.

Citing a high-level source at the Prime Minister's Office, My Republica newspaper reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing for the proposed visit of Oli to China as the government completes its first 100 days in office.

When PTI tried to contact the Foreign Ministry for comments, the spokesperson was not available. However, a high-level source at the Foreign Ministry said that neither India nor China so far handed over an invitation to the Prime Minister for the official visit.

The proposed visit will be Oli’s first visit to the immediate neighbour since taking office in mid-July, his fourth tenure as Prime Minister of Nepal.

Oli had held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last month. During the meeting, Oli extended an invitation to Modi to visit Nepal.

"Prime Minister Oli will possibly visit China within November, although the dates have yet to be finalized," the daily reported, quoting sources close to the Prime Minister. "Preparations are underway to make the visit fruitful and productive." Among other things, the two sides are likely to sign an agreement for the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, sources said.

Not a single project has so far moved forward under the BRI since the signing of the agreement between Nepal and China in 2017. PTI SBP ZH ZH