Nepalese police arrest three people for duping hundreds on pretext of foreign jobs: Police

Kathmandu, Jun 11 (PTI) Nepalese police on Tuesday arrested three people for being involved in a case of cheating where millions of rupees were amassed from hundreds of people on the pretext of sending them to different countries in Europe and Asia for lucrative foreign jobs.

Rajkumar Bhatta, 28, of Chitawan Metropolitan City, Navin Bika, 22, of Kaski district and Pawan Panta, 23, of Pokhara Metropolitan City have been arrested for cheating over Rs. 150 million from three hundred people promising them to provide attractive jobs in different countries including Cambodia, New Zealand and France, according to the police.

"They were arrested by a special police team dispatched by Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office on the basis of complaints registered by victims," said a statement from the Nepal police headquarters.

The police said that they had used various fake documents, including work permits, visa, fake hotel bookings and forged police reports to convince their victims that they were genuinely processing their visa and other documents to provide them employment with attractive salaries ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 per month.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter taking them into custody. PTI SBP RUP RUP RUP