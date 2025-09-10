Nepalese troops patrol streets as violence-hit nation returns to normalcy

Kathmandu, Sep 10 (PTI) Nepalese troops on Wednesday patrolled the streets to restore order and to quell possible violence "under the guise of agitation" as the Himalayan nation slowly returned to normalcy, a day after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

The Nepal Army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew until 6 am Thursday.

The national capital wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home, a day after protesters set fire to the key government buildings, political parties' offices and homes of senior politicians. There were no reports of violence on Wednesday.

In a statement, the army said that measures were necessitated to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities "under the guise of agitation".

The army warned that any form of demonstrations, vandalism, arson, or attacks on individuals and property during the restrictive period would be treated as criminal acts and dealt with accordingly.

As the situation returns to normalcy, the protesting Gen Z group held discussions to finalise the name of the person to lead an interim government.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and former electricity board CEO Kulman Ghising were among the names being considered by the group to lead the interim government, sources said on Wednesday.

Karki is the only woman to serve as the chief justice of Nepal's top court.

Nepali Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma issued a joint statement, saying they are ready to cooperate with the Gen Z group. However, they emphasised that any decision must follow the constitutional and legal process.

“Lawlessness only leads to further chaos. Therefore, during the talks, we urge the President and the Gen Z representatives to ensure that a new political structure is formed for governance and elections without causing a prolonged constitutional vacuum or instability,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu resumed services from Wednesday evening, 24 hours after closing its operations due to violent protests.

In a notice, the TIA management asked the passengers concerned to contact their respective airline companies for re-confirmation (of their flights). It said all domestic and international flights, which had been suspended, are now cleared to operate.

The Nepal Army has asked the "foreign nationals, stranded due to the current difficult situation, to contact the nearest security post or security people for their rescue or any other help.” It has also requested hotels, tourism entrepreneurs and related agencies concerned to provide necessary help to the needy foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the violent protests led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days increased to 30, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the ministry said 1,061 people were injured. It said 719 of the injured have been discharged, while 274 have been admitted to the hospital.

At least five juvenile inmates died during a clash with security personnel at a jail in western Nepal, while more than 7,000 prisoners escaped from different jails across the country during the violent anti-government protests, according to media reports.

Inmates took advantage of the protests and tried to escape from jails, resulting in clashes across several prison facilities since Tuesday.

Citing Home Ministry sources, MyRepublica newspaper said that the escapes were reported from multiple facilities, including Dillibazar Jail (1,100), Chitwan (700), Nakkhu (1,200), Jhumpka in Sunsari (1,575), Kanchanpur (450), Kailali (612), Jaleshwar (576), Kaski (773), Dang (124), Jumla (36), Solukhumbu (86), Gaur (260), and Bajhang (65).

Since early Wednesday, the normally bustling streets of Kathmandu wore a deserted look. Only a few residents ventured out, primarily to stock up on daily essentials.

Roads were heavily patrolled by security personnel, and fire trucks were deployed to douse blazes in government and private buildings torched by agitators on Tuesday.

The vehicles and personnel engaged in essential services, including ambulances, fire engines, health workers, and security forces, were permitted to operate during the restrictive orders and curfew.

The authorities had also issued orders for residents to remain indoors unless "absolutely necessary", in a bid to prevent further unrest.

The army also urged people to return guns, weapons and bullets looted or found during the student-led agitation to the nearest police post or security personnel.

"As there are chances of such weapons being misused, please inform the authorities and return them to the security agencies at the earliest,” it said.

It warned that legal action would be taken against anyone found possessing such arms or ammunition without returning them.

The army also appealed to citizens "not to wear army uniforms in this sensitive period, as it is illegal to do so".

Security personnel arrested 27 people involved in looting, arson and vandalism from different parts of Kathmandu, officials said.

Prime Minister Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

President Ram Chandra Poudel appealed to the protesters to come for a dialogue to resolve the crisis. He accepted Prime Minister Oli's resignation but stated that the cabinet led by him will continue to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed. Oli's whereabouts were not known.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed grave concern over the developments in Nepal and said he was "closely following the situation" and was "deeply saddened by the loss of life." He called for a thorough and independent investigation into the fatalities, urging authorities to comply with human rights law, exercise restraint, and prioritise dialogue. PTI SBP SCY ZH ZH