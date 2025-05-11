Nepali business body urges higher currency limit for Indian tourists to boost tourism

Kathmandu, May 11 (PTI) A prominent Nepali business organisation on Sunday urged the government to allow Indian tourists arriving via land route to carry up to the equivalent of USD 5,000 in Indian rupees, an increase from the current limit of Rs 25,000, to boost tourism in the country.

USD 5,000 equates to approximately Rs 4,25,000.

The current provision of allowing Indian tourists entering Nepal via land route to carry only up to Rs 25,000 is insufficient if the country aims to promote Indian tourism, said Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) president Chandra Prasad Dhakal.

"When there is a provision to carry USD 5,000 for those who use flights to visit Nepal, why shouldn't the same provision apply to Indian tourists entering Nepal via land?," he asked during a pre-budget interaction between the FNCCI office bearers and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel here.

Dhakal also urged the government to develop better infrastructure along the Nepal-India border to support tourism.

Additionally, he recommended creating a more conducive environment by adopting consistent policies and introducing a unified tax system to attract both domestic and foreign investors. PTI SBP APA SCY SCY