Nepali Congress lawmaker arrested on charges of forging educational certificates

Kathmandu, Aug 10 (PTI) A lawmaker of Nepal's ruling party - Nepali Congress - was on Thursday arrested by the police on charges of forging educational certificates.

A team of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Sunil Sharma from Kathmandu, Police spokesperson Kuber Kadayat said.

The lawmaker has been accused of forging educational certificates. It is learnt that his 10+ plus certificate is fake.

Sharma, elected to the House of Representatives from Morang-3, is considered close to the Shekhar Koirala camp in the Nepali Congress.

Police said it has informed the Speaker about the arrest of the lawmaker. PTI SBP ZH ZH