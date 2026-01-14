Nepali Congress party splits, Gagan Thapa elected new president

Kathmandu, Jan 14 (PTI) The Nepali Congress party on Wednesday formally split as negotiations between the two factions, led by general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, and party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, failed to reach an agreement.

Thapa, 49, was unanimously elected as the president of the Nepali Congress party at the Special General Convention.

The oldest and largest party of the country finally split after the last minute call by Thapa and Sharma for Deuba to resign from the post of party president was rejected.

The general secretary duo asked Deuba to quit the top post and not contest the upcoming parliamentary election, assuming the role of a patron to honour the sentiments of the Gen Z youths, who lost their lives during the September movement.

"We need to change the face of the party that was part of the K P Sharma Oli-led government that suppressed the youth's agitation against corruption and political disorder so that our colleagues can directly go to the people during the election campaign," Thapa told a meeting of the party workers on Wednesday.

The tussle between the two factions climaxed after the dissident faction held the Special General Convention at Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu on January 11 and 12 that extended till Wednesday despite Deuba's disapproval.

As the last minute negotiations failed, Deuba's faction on Wednesday issued a notice informing that the party's central committee expelled general secretaries Thapa and Sharma, and joint general secretary Farmullah Mansoor from the party unilaterally.

However, Sharma announced that the party's general convention has rejected the action taken by the Deuba faction to expel them from the party.

Addressing the general convention meeting on Wednesday, Thapa said the “real party” is the one participating in the Special General Convention as they have the support of more than 60 per cent of the general convention members.

Thapa also announced that the central committee headed by Deuba has been dissolved.

The Special General Convention unanimously elected Thapa as the president of the Nepali Congress party, as he was the only person who fielded nomination for the top post, said a senior leader of the party.

Other positions will be filled either by consensus wherever possible and if not election will be held till Wednesday night.

It is learnt that both the factions of the Nepali Congress have reached the Election Commission on the same day for official recognition.

Last week, a dispute arose about the special convention between the faction led by party president Deuba and the two general secretaries.

Deuba's faction was pressing for the regular 15th general convention in May after the March 5 general election, whereas Thapa and Sharma were pressing for the convention before the election.

The two general secretaries have argued that the convention was necessary to address the demands raised by the Gen Z youths and to revamp the party organisation before the election.

General elections in Nepal are scheduled to be held on March 5. The elections were necessitated after K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9 following violent protests by a youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the President dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date, March 5. PTI SBP GSP GSP