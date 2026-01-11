Nepali Congress rebel faction kicks off special convention

Kathmandu, Jan 11 (PTI) Dissident faction of Nepali Congress kicked off a Special General Convention here on Sunday to chalk out the strategy ahead of the March 5 general election, despite objections by senior leaders.

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary duo Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma formally inaugurated the largest democratic party's Special General Convention at Bhrikutimandap ground.

According to the organisers, around 60 per cent of the general convention delegates are participating in this special general convention.

“Around 2,500 of the 4,400 general convention delegates are participating in this two-day special convention, organised by the rival faction of the party, despite objections by party president Sher Bahadur Deuba and his team,” said Lekhnath Pokharel, a member of the organising committee.

Last week, there was a dispute between team Deuba, a former prime minister, and the two general secretaries on whether to hold the Special Convention or not.

Deuba's faction was pressing for the regular 15th general convention in May after the March 5 general election, whereas Thapa and Sharma were pressing for the Special General Convention on January 11 and 12 before the election.

Thapa and Sharma have argued that the Special General Convention was necessary to address the demands raised by the Gen Z youths and to revamp the party organisation before the election.

“The general convention is expected to chalk out the future road map of the party and the strategy to face the upcoming general election," said party’s central committee member Arjun Narsingh Kesi.

“This meeting is also likely to exert pressure on Deuba for handing over the party's leadership to the new generation keeping with the sentiments of the Gen Z protest,” he added.

During the convention, the party will also raise its voice for inner party democratisation, zero tolerance to corruption, transparency and good governance.

Senior leader of the party close to Deuba, Krishna Sitaula, however, said, “The Special General Convention was not necessary now as there is turmoil in the party.” “This is the time to unite and go ahead for the election,” he pointed out.

Earlier, amid debate on when to hold the convention, Thapa and Sharma, also reminded the party's leadership of a letter signed by 54 per cent of the general convention delegates submitted in December demanding a special convention on January 11 and 12 instead of the already announced regular, 15th general convention on May 11-14.

Kesi had then said: “As per the party's statute, signatures of 40 per cent delegates suffice to call a Special Convention. As we have already collected signatures of 54 per cent delegates, it is mandatory for convening the Special Convention as per the party's constitution.” However, chief secretary of the party Krishna Prasad Paudel had argued there was no need to convene the Special Convention.

The dissident faction of the NC wants the Special Convention to address the demands of the Gen Z youths, who raised their voice during the two day movement on September 8 and 9 against corruption and nepotism.

These party members want to convey the message that the NC is with the Gen Z youth.

The elections were necessitated after K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9 following violent protests by a youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the President dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date, March 5. PTI SBP NPK NPK