Nepali PM Oli says efforts on to weaken national unity, topple his government

Kathmandu, Oct 23 (PTI) Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Wednesday said efforts were being made to weaken national unity and drag Nepal towards regression through the promotion of communal disharmony, hatred and conflict which are unacceptable to Nepal and the Nepalese people.

Advertisment

Oli, dismissing rumours spread by opposition parties regarding the collapse of the government, said at an event at the Prime Minister’s office in Singha Durbar here that no one should dare to topple the present coalition government formed by allying with large parties like the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML which have both capabilities and a historical base.

He said the government was committed to safeguarding democracy by preserving the constitution and strictly implementing the policy of consolidating national unity, bringing about social harmony and maintaining social justice and equality.

Making public the achievements made by the government in the first 100 days of its formation, Oli said 70 per cent of the work committed during these days was completed in time.

Advertisment

“We have completed 185 of the 274 projects in the first 100 days,” Oli said without elaborating much.

Oli said the current government would not compromise with anyone on issues involving national interests, good governance, and development.

The prime minister said that corruption control and maintenance of good governance was not a matter of mere publicity, but the culture should be developed as a system.

Advertisment

Action will be taken against those involved in corruption no matter when they committed the crime, he said.

The prime minister also said the government immediately distributed Rs. 45 million to 2,555 flood-affected families and Rs. 430 million has been allocated to 71 crisis-ridden local bodies. PTI SBP PY PY PY