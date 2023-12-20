Nepali soldier fighting for Russia dies in Ukraine conflict; death toll reaches 7

Kathmandu, Dec 20 (PTI) A Nepali soldier serving in the Russian army has lost his life in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the foreign ministry said here on Wednesday.

This marks the seventh casualty among Nepali nationals who were actively engaged in the conflict on the side of the Russian forces.

Kundan Singh Nagi, who was fighting on the side of the Russian army, died in the ongoing war with Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

With this, a total of seven Nepali nationals fighting for Russia died in the war, it said.

The ministry reiterated its policy that no Nepali national is allowed to join any foreign army except those recruited in some friendly countries under traditional agreement.

The ministry said it has requested the Russian government to send back the dead bodies of Nepalese soldiers who died in the war at the earliest and to provide due compensation to those injured and other victims of the war.

Nepal has also requested Russia not to recruit Nepalese nationals in its army and send them back home if any of its citizens is found to have joined the Russian army.

The foreign ministry has also requested Russia to disclose the total number of Nepalese currently serving in the Russian army and those injured in the war. It has also asked the Russian government to provide the information about their conditions.

“Any Nepalese nationals except those under government assignment, studying under Russian government's scholarship and engaged in other professions, are required to acquire a No Objection Letter from the Nepal government to visit Russia,” the ministry said.

“In case, any Nepalese national residing in India, Bangladesh, UAE, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain among others, wants to visit Russia, he or she must acquire NoC from Nepalese diplomatic missions in these countries," it asserted.

The ministry said four Nepalese nationals fighting for Russia have been made hostage by the Ukraine forces.

“Nepal, through diplomatic channels, has requested the Ukraine government for their release at the earliest and return them to their home country,” it said.

Nepal has been making diplomatic efforts through ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) and other channels for their early release. Bivek Khatri, Siddhartha Dhakal, Bikash Rai, Prateek Pun are currently in captivity of the Ukrainian army while fighting for Russia, the ministry said. PTI SBP SCY SCY