Nepali woman climber sets record as fastest female climber of Everest

Kathmandu, May 23 (PTI) A Nepali woman mountaineer has set the world record becoming the fastest female climber to scale the world's highest peak Mt. Everest in less than 15 hours.

Phunjo Lama from Gorkha climbed the top of the 8,848-metre peak at 6:23 am on Thursday, setting a new world record, and becoming the fastest woman climber on Mt. Everest, according to Department of Tourism sources.

According to an official at the Department, Lama started her ascend from the base camp at 3:52 pm on Wednesday and stood atop the peak at 6:23 am on Thursday. She reached the peak from the base camp in 14 hours and 31 minutes.

She beat the record set by Ada Tsang Yin-hung of Hong Kong who reached the top of Everest in 25 hours and 50 minutes in 2021. PTI SBP AMS