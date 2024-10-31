Nepalis enjoy five-day festivities for Deepawali

Kathmandu, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday interacted with female footballers terming them as ‘Laxmis of Nepali Football’ as the Himalayan nation celebrated Kukur Tihar as part of the five-day festivities for Deepawali.

Nepal Police at its Canine Office in Maharajgunj here in Kathmandu honoured three dogs for their outstanding performance in various fields coinciding with Kukur Tihar as Nepalese, both Hindus and Buddhists, are celebrating the festival of lights known as Tihar or Deepawali.

The festivities commenced on Wednesday and through the five days, Nepalese worship different animals and birds to mark respect for these species.

First day of the festival on Wednesday was Kag Puja, or the worship of the crow, symbolising all birds, by offering food. People also buy gold and silver coins and worship Goddess Laxmi wishing for wealth and well-being.

Oli celebrated Laxmi Puja by spending time listening to experiences of Nepal’s female footballers, who recently won a major match at the South Asian Football Federation women’s championship.

“Celebrating #LaxmiPuja with the inspiring Laxmis of Nepali football! Loved hearing their experiences today. Wishing everyone a blessed Laxmi Puja!” Oli posted on X along with a photo of himself with the Nepali female footballers.

On the second day, Kukur Tihar was celebrated on Thursday when dogs are worshiped as the messengers of Yama, the God of death, and friends to humans.

In Bhaisepati of Lalitpur Metropolis near Kathmandu, some 150 dogs are worshipped, offered fruits, sweets and flowers at Sneha’s Care, an organisation dedicated for rehabilitation of street animals while Nepal Police at its Canine Office in Maharajgunj here honoured three dogs for their outstanding performance in various fields.

“We worship dogs and feed them as they are the true friends of humans and we have sheltered over 150 dogs who are left on the street without any care,” said Sneha Shrestha, chairperson of the organisation.

While many are celebrating Laxmi Puja, the third day of the festival, on Thursday, many would worship the Goddess of Wealth with flowers, colours, sweets and fruits on Friday. Cows, symbolising Laxmi are also worshipped and offered food on the day.

Fourth day is Govardhan Puja to commemorate the day when Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Parvat (hillock) to save people from disastrous rain, as per the traditional story.

“The Newar community of Kathmandu on this day performs self-worship known as Mha-Puja, which symbolises gaining self-knowledge. It is also the first day of Nepal Era, the calendar belonging to the Newar community of Kathmandu,” said an expert on Newar traditions.

Nepal Era 1145 would be observed by organising a grand procession and showcasing various cultural idols accompanied by traditional music bands in and around Kathmandu.

On the fifth and final day, Bhai Tika is celebrated by brothers and sisters showering each other by gifts. PTI SBP NPK NPK