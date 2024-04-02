Nepal's animal rights activists protest death of three tigers in cage at Parsa National Park

Kathmandu, Apr 2 (PTI) Animal rights activists in Nepal staged a protest in front of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) office here on Tuesday to express their concern over the recent death of three tigers kept in a cage at the Parsa National Park.

Advertisment

The protesters led by activist Sneha Shrestha carried placards and banners with messages such as 'Stop all forms of animal cruelty' and 'Tigers belong to the wild; not to captivity, Why triple tiger population, just to cage them?' at the WWF office in Baluwatar.

Two male tigers and one female tiger were rescued from Chitwan National Park and Thori of Parsa succumbed to ill health within a few weeks of being placed inside a narrow cage at the Parsa National Park.

The tigers in captivity were meant for display to visitors at Parsa National Park without proper ventilation and enough space.

Advertisment

The national park officials said the tigers might have died due to illness as they were kept in a single cage that could barely accommodate two tigers.

“Today’s protest drew over 100 concerned individuals, united in their call for accountability and the cessation of practices that threaten the welfare of captive animals,” remarked animal rights activist Sneha Shrestha.

Nepal is home to 355 Royal Bengal tigers as the Himalayan nation succeeded in more than doubling the tiger population within 12 years. PTI SBP PY PY PY