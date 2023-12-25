Nepal's capital observes plastic free Christmas: Official

Kathmandu, Dec 25 (PTI) Nepal's national capital on Monday observed a plastic-free Christmas as the city's authorities banned the use of plastic-made trees and flowers for decoration purposes on the occasion.

Advertisment

Assumption Church located in Bhanimandal of Lalitpur district, the largest church of Nepal, was decorated with a natural tree instead of a plastic one. Similarly, no plastic tree was installed at hotels, restaurants, department stores and other public places this time.

"The Kathmandu Metropolitan city banned the use of plastic trees and flowers on the occasion of Christmas. Unlike in the past when the festival was observed by erecting Christmas trees made of plastic, this time no plastic tree was seen in Kathmandu and adjoining cities," said an official.

Meanwhile, a special programme was organised at Nepal Academy hall in Kathmandu on Monday where Christians from Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur gathered and exchanged greetings. Deputy Speaker Indirana Rana was the chief guest on the occasion. There was a huge crowd in Thamel area, the tourist hub of Kathmandu on Monday, to observe Christmas.

According to the population census of 2021, 1.76 per cent of the population of Nepal follow Christianity.

The country witnessed a rise in the activities of the Christian community mainly after 2008, when the erstwhile Hindu state turned into a secular, democratic republic. There was a public holiday on December 25 to observe Christmas. PTI SBP RUP RUP