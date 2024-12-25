Nepal's Christian community celebrates Christmas

Kathmandu, Dec 25 (PTI) The Christian community in Nepal celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm Wednesday, as the government declared a public holiday for the occasion.

Nearly 1,000 Christians attended the mass prayer at Nepal's largest church - the Assumption Church at Bhanimandal in Lalitpur district - on Tuesday night.

President Ramchandra Poudel extended best wishes to the Christian community on the occasion. He also expressed the confidence that such festivals would further strengthen national unity and promote harmony.

A special Christmas celebration was organized at the Nepal Academy hall here on Wednesday at the initiative of the Nepal Christian Federation.

"Jesus Christ has given freedom, love and peace to the entire human community. We are celebrating Christmas on this day, remembering all the three gifts he has given us," said C B Gahatraj, president of the federation.

Christmas trees decorated with colourful lights were placed in all the churches, major hotels and departmental stores in Kathmandu to mark the occasion. Hotels, restaurants and nightclubs are jam-packed by youths both from Christian and non-Christian communities.

It is estimated that the Christian community comprise around 2 per cent of Nepal's total population. PTI SBP ZH ZH