Nepal’s commerce minister congratulates Indian counterpart Goyal on assuming post

Kathmandu, Jun 18 (PTI) Nepal's Commerce Minister Damodar Bhandari on Tuesday congratulated his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal on taking charge of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, expressing hope that economic cooperation and partnership between the two countries would reach new heights during his tenure.

In his message, Bhandari, the Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Supplies, highlighted the close friendship and deep cultural relations between the people of India and Nepal.

He expressed hope that the ties would encompass multi-faceted areas of close contact and cooperation in the days ahead.

Bhandari also hoped that economic cooperation and partnership between the two countries would take a new height in the areas of commerce, industry and investment during the new government's tenure.

"Our bilateral trade and investment relations will gain further strength, and we would be able to put common viewpoints in multilateral and regional forums,” he said.

Bhandari also congratulated Hardeep Singh Puri for assuming the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas post.

He expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership in trade and investment will prove crucial in taking forward the economic development and prosperity of the two neighbours.

"I am ready to move forward our bilateral trade and investment relations, which have been continuously expanding," he said.