Nepal's CPN-Maoist Centre delegation embarks on India visit 'to strengthen' ties with BJP

Kathmandu, Jul 23 (PTI) A five-member high-level delegation of Nepal's CPN-Maoist Centre embarked on a six-day visit to India at the invitation of the BJP "to strengthen party to party relations" between the two ruling parties of the neighbouring nations.

The delegation is led by CPN-Maoist Centre party's vice chairperson Pampha Bhushal. Other members of the team are the party secretary Chakrapani Khanal; Standing Committee member Satya Pahadi; and central committee members Rameshwor Yadav and Suresh Kumar Rai.

“The purpose of our visit is mainly to strengthen party-to-party relationship between the BJP and the CPN-Maoist Centre,” Bhushal told reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport just before leaving Kathmandu for New Delhi.

"We want to maintain cordial relations with all sides," she said, adding that her party wants to establish "fraternal relations with China and friendly relations with India”.

During the six-day visit, the delegation will meet senior BJP leaders, Bhushal said. PTI SBP SCY