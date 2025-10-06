Nepal’s death toll due to landslides and floods reaches 60

Kathmandu, Oct 6 (PTI) The death toll in Nepal due to landslides and floods in the last three days has reached 60 with eight more people killed on Monday.

According to Nepal Home Ministry sources, 60 people, including 15 children, have died in 11 districts of the country due to floods, landslides and lightning strikes. At 37, majority of the deaths were from the worst-hit Ilam district in Koshi province that saw floods, landslides, lightning and road accidents.

Eight people have died in Panchathar, three each in Udayapur and Rautahat, two each in Kavre and Khotang, and one each in Sunsari, Morang, Mohattari, Sindhuli and Sindhupalchowk districts.

Monsoon was active in five of Nepal's seven provinces, namely, Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel were deployed for carrying out rescue operations in different areas. Nepal government announced Nepali rupees (NRs) 2,00,000 as immediate relief to the kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related disasters on Sunday.

Apart from the monetary compensation for the next of kin of the deceased, the injured will be provided with free treatment, a statement by the National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) said. PTI SBP GSP GSP