Nepal's Deputy PM, Chinese Vice Premier discuss bilateral relations; implementation of projects in time bound manner

Kathmandu, Sep 27 (PTI) Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel held a bilateral meeting with China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang where the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the implementation of projects in a time-bound manner.

Paudel, who is also Nepal's Finance Minister, during Thursday's discussion stressed the need for working collectively to accelerate the implementation of agreements signed between the two governments in a time-bound manner, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Appreciating the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, Ding stressed on the importance of practical cooperation between Nepal and China for mutual benefit.

The Chinese vice premier also responded positively to the proposal for time-bound implementation of the agreements, the statement said.

"The two leaders further agreed to advance the projects under the Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network, particularly Kathmandu-Kerung railway, cross-border transmission line, Kimathanka-Hile, and Hilsa-Simikot roads," it said.

They also discussed the ways of enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure, tourism, education, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people relations, the statement said.

Earlier, Paudel met China International Development Cooperation Agency Chairman Luo Zhaohui to discuss various aspects of Nepal-China development cooperation.

During the meeting, Paudel highlighted the need to further deepen cooperation in the areas of infrastructure development, connectivity, trade and transport, and dry ports, among others.

Luo expressed support for the Chinese government in accelerating the ongoing projects as well as those relating to livelihood and good governance.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation on agricultural and industrial parks as well as Madan Bhandari University of Science and Technology, according to the statement.

Paudel, who was on a six-day visit to China, will return to Kathmandu on Saturday.