Nepal's Deputy PM Shrestha to visit China

Kathmandu, Mar 24 (PTI) Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha will travel to China on Sunday night on his maiden official visit after assuming office during which he would hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

During his nine-day visit at the invitation of Wang, he would hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart and meet high-level dignitaries, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without giving any details.

Ahead of his visit to China, Foreign Minister Shrestha on Sunday held consultations with senior officials from various ministries.

During his meeting with Chinese leaders, Shrestha will focus mainly on implementing past agreements and understandings reached between the two countries, said media reports quoting foreign ministry sources.

“My visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and increasing cooperation and assistance between Nepal and China,” Shrestha reportedly told senior government officials during the consultation meeting. PTI SBP ZH ZH