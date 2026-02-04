Nepal's electoral body inks deal with TikTok to stop misuse of digital platform ahead of polls

Kathmandu, Feb 4 (PTI) Nepal's Election Commission on Wednesday inked a deal with social media platform TikTok to create a clean digital environment during the upcoming general election.

Election Commission (EC) Joint-Secretary and Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, and Head of Public Policy and Government Relations at TikTok, Ferdous Al Mottakin, exchanged the MoU in Kathmandu in the presence of acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari.

Activities are underway in a planned manner to prevent possible misuse of technology targeting the March 5 election, Bhandari said on the occasion.

He added that the agreement would be instrumental in minimising violations of the election code of conduct and curbing the spread of false information.

He thanked TikTok for its free support to stop the misuse of its tech platform that might take place during the election.