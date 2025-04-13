Nepal's ex-king expresses sorrow over violence during pro-monarchy protests

Kathmandu, Apr 13 (PTI) Nepal's former king Gyanendra Shah on Sunday expressed sorrow over the violence during last month's pro-monarchy protests in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu.

Two people, including a photojournalist, were killed and over 110 others were injured during the March 28 violent protests by monarchy supporters who demanded the re-reinstatement of monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state.

“Deeply saddened to hear the human and material damage caused by the violence, arson, and vandalism that occurred during the protests a few days ago,” Shah said in a video message on the eve of Nepalese New Year 2082.

"There is no system greater than democracy when it comes to guaranteeing civil liberty," Shah said.

He said that in places where true democracy prevails, there is a tradition and culture of listening to both praise and criticism from the public.

Nepal is celebrating New Year 2082 as per the Bikram Era calendar, the official calendar of the Himalayan nation.

The first day of Baisakh as per the Nepalese calendar, which falls on April 14 this year, is New Year's Day.