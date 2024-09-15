Nepal's FM Deuba to leave for Canada on Monday

Kathmandu, Sep 15 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will leave for Canada on Monday to attend a meeting of women foreign ministers in Toronto from September 19-20.

Foreign Minister Deuba, the spouse of the Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, would address the meeting co-hosted by Canada and Jamaica, the Foreign Ministry said.

On September 21, Deuba will fly to the US, where she will join a delegation led by the Nepal Prime Minister to the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

She will also attend the third summit of the Asia cooperation dialogue in Doha from October 2-3 before returning home on October 4. PTI SBP ZH ZH