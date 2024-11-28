Advertisment
International

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba leaves for China

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Kathmandu, Nov 28 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba on Thursday left for China on her official visit at the invitation of Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Advertisment

During her three-day visit, Deuba will hold bilateral meetings with Wang Yi, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The meeting will take place at Sichuan province.

Deuba's visit is for preparing ground for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's visit to China starting December 2 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart. It is his first visit to any neighbouring country since assuming the prime minister’s position for the fourth time. PTI SBP NPK NPK

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe