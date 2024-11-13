Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba to visit China to set stage for PM Oli's visit

Kathmandu, Nov 13 (PTI) Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will travel to China towards the end of November to finalise the agenda and itinerary of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's official visit to the northern neighbour.

Prime Minister Oli will pay an official visit to China in December at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang. The exact dates and detailed programme of the visit are yet to be made public.

Foreign Minister Deuba is visiting China towards the end of November to prepare the agenda and finalise the itinerary of the Prime Minister's visit, said an official at the Foreign Minister’s secretariat.

On Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song paid a courtesy call on Deuba at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed her proposed visit to China, the Foreign Ministry sources said.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy verbally extended an invitation to Deuba to visit China, the sources said.

"Matters relating to further strengthening the bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and China were discussed on the occasion,” the Foreign Ministry wrote X.

Deuba has already started consultations with various stakeholders as part of the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit to China.

The signing of the Belt and Road Initiative implementation plan and execution of some infrastructure-related projects under the BRI framework are likely to figure during Oli's visit to China. PTI SBP ZH ZH