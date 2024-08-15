Nepal's foreign minister Rana likely to visit India next week for health checkup

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (PTI) Nepal's foreign minister Arzu Deuba Rana is likely to visit India next week for a health checkup, according to local media reports on Thursday.

Rana, who is also the spouse of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, is expected to leave for Delhi on Sunday or Monday, the reports said, quoting foreign ministry sources.

However, there was no official confirmation on her visit. When reached for comment, Ekraj Pathak, press advisor to the foreign minister, told PTI that he has no information on the matter. A request for confirmation from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson also went unanswered.

According to sources, the foreign minister will visit a prominent private hospital in New Delhi for a follow-up checkup related to her previous operation for hyperparathyroidism.

The visit is purely for health reasons, and Rana is expected to meet with only a few high-level officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the sources said. PTI SBP SCY SCY