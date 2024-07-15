Nepal’s Foreign Secretary congratulates India’s newly appointed counterpart

Kathmandu, Jul 15 (PTI) Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal on Monday congratulated Vikram Misri on his appointment as India's Foreign Secretary and said she looked forward to further deepening the multifaceted Nepal-India relationship.

Misri, a seasoned diplomat, who is widely regarded as an expert on China and national security, assumed charge as India's new foreign secretary earlier in the morning.

“Heartiest congratulations to H E Shri Vikram Misri @Vikrammisri, newly appointed Foreign Secretary of India. Look forward to working closely with you in further deepening multifaceted Nepal-India relationship,” Lamsal posted on X.

“I wish you a successful tenure of office,” she added.

Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who was serving as the deputy national security advisor, succeeded Vinay Kwatra.

He has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister's Office and various Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. PTI NPK NPK NPK