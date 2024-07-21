Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Lamsal to visit China

Kathmandu, Jul 21 (PTI) Nepal Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal will visit China this week to attend the 5th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, it was announced here on Sunday.

Lamsal will deliver a keynote speech in the forum on July 24, according to the ministry.

Lamsal will also hold bilateral meetings with high-level dignitaries on the sidelines of the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum in Kunming city, according to an official press statement.

She will leave Kunming for Kathmandu wrapping up the week-long visit on July 27, the statement said. PTI SBP GSP GSP