Nepal's former speaker Subas Chandra Nembang dies after suffering heart attack

Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI) Nepal's former speaker and vice-chairman of the CPN-UML party Subas Chandra Nembang died of a heart attack here on Monday. He was 70.

Nembang, who was unwell for some time, died on his way to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where he was being taken after suffering a heart attack.

"Subas Chandra Nembang, the former speaker and vice chairman of CPN-UML, died on Monday at his residence after suffering a heart attack," a CPN-UML leader said.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda,” UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba among other leaders reached the hospital to pay their final respects.

Nembang’s body will be kept at the UML party headquarters at Chyasal in Lalitpur district on Wednesday and his last rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat on Thursday, party sources said.

The government has announced a public holiday on Thursday to mourn the demise of Nembang. PTI SBP RUP RUP