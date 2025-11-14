Nepal's ‘Green Election’ code of conduct for March 5 polls

Kathmandu, Nov 14 (PTI) Ban on plastic and other non-biodegradable materials during campaign; use of EVs instead of fossil-fuel vehicles, and disposal of waste after rallies or marches are some of the things that Nepal's poll body expects from political parties ahead of the March 5 general elections.

Media reports on Friday said the Election Commission (EC) has introduced a 'Green Election' code of conduct aimed at ensuring that the March 5 House of Representatives (HoR) election is conducted in an environmentally responsible manner.

“The provision, outlined in Chapter 6 of the newly issued code of conduct, requires all election-related activities to be carried out in ways that minimise harm to the environment,” said news portal MyRepublica.

The Election Commission (EC) released the draft election code of conduct on Thursday, seeking feedback from the political parties and the general people to revise it before bringing it to force, The Kathmandu Post said.

According to the draft, political parties, candidates, sister organisations and all categories of election representatives — including polling and counting agents — must comply with eco-conscious standards and contribute to pollution control, MyRepublica said.

It explicitly prohibits the use of plastic, polythene, and other non-biodegradable materials in campaign events. “It also urges political actors to discourage the use of fossil-fuel vehicles and promote electric alternatives wherever possible,” the news portal said.

In addition, the draft provisions require organisers to collect and properly dispose of waste generated during rallies, marches, and other election programmes, ensuring that such events leave no adverse environmental impact, it added.

Stating that the EC has instructed parties and candidates to prioritise digital campaigning and to use eco-friendly materials in election promotions, rallies, assemblies and door-to-door outreach, the portal said, the parties are further directed to curb noise, water, and air pollution during mass events.

The code also encourages voters to support the initiative by participating in environmentally responsible activities, the media reports added.

“The EC had previously, during the 2022 federal and provincial elections, had pressed for minimal use of plastic and fuel. However, this time the Commission has gone a step further issuing a formal code of conduct to ensure that the upcoming election is truly environmentally friendly,” state-run NepalTV said.

The elections have been necessitated following the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli on September 9 after demonstrations by Gen Z protesting corruption and demanding lifting of a ban on social media turned violent leading to the death of 76 people in two days.

Sushila Karki took oath on September 12 as prime minister of an interim government. PTI NPK NPK NPK