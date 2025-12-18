Nepal's High Court orders release of former Home Minister on bail

Kathmandu, Dec 18 (PTI) A high court in Nepal on Thursday ordered the release of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane on bail in connection with a fraud and organised crime case.

The Butwal High Court, Tansen, ordered the release of former Home Minister Lamichhane on bail of Rs 26.8 million.

A division bench comprising Chief Judge Basudev Acharya and Judge Tej Narayan Paudel issued the order, directing Lamichhane’s release, according to a notice issued from the high court.

Following the high court’s order to seek bail, Lamichhane will be freed after furnishing the required amount.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Lamichhane has been in custody for several months, on charges of misappropriating the fund of the Butwal-based Supreme Cooperatives.

The court, in its order, also set a condition that he should take permission from the court if he wants to visit a foreign country. PTI SBP AMS AMS