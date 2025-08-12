Nepal’s hill farming experience can offer valuable insights into climate adaptation: Minister

Kathmandu, Aug 12 (PTI) Nepal’s experience in hill and mountain agriculture can offer the global community valuable insights into climate adaptation, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari said here on Tuesday.

Addressing an event jointly organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the minister said that climate-friendly agriculture, sustainable livestock farming and the promotion of advanced technologies were prioritised within the national agricultural system.

Adhikari said model agricultural cooperatives, integrated farming systems, and farmer-driven agricultural innovations are among the successful rural practices that have contributed to increased production and income for farmers.

The event was organised with the theme "Family Farming and Inclusive Rural Transformation: Innovations for Sustainable Development in the Face of Climate Change".

Nepal has focussed on the expansion of irrigation systems, increased availability of cold storage facilities, and strategic investment in value chains, said Adhikari.

“These measures aim to ensure secure and profitable market access for farmers,” he said.

"Nepal’s experience in hill and mountain agriculture can offer the global community valuable insights into climate adaptation, maximum utilisation of natural resources and the implementation of community-based approaches in agriculture," he pointed out.

Highlighting Nepal's vulnerability to climate change, the agriculture minister said that the country must move forward by confronting the challenges it poses.

“Unpredictable weather, floods, droughts and landslides have threatened livelihoods and national food security. Recent natural disasters have caused significant losses in the agricultural sector, underscoring the urgency of better adaptive measures,” he said.

Planned crop diversification, improvement of soil fertility, sustainable water management and the promotion of drought and flood tolerant crops are among Nepal's additional initiatives and priorities, the minister said.