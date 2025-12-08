Nepal's Home Minister seeks cooperation to conduct free and fair elections

Kathmandu, Dec 8 (PTI) Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on Monday said that the government is committed to institutionalising democracy as he sought cooperation from all stakeholders to conduct the next year's general elections in a free, fair and fearless manner.

"The effective implementation of human rights is possible only when democracy is strengthened, as democracy and human rights are interdependent," Aryal said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 17th Human Rights National Magna Meet 2025 in Lalitpur district.

In the present context, the government is committed to institutionalising democracy, he said.

The minister sought cooperation from all stakeholders to conduct the upcoming general elections in a free, fair and fearless manner.

Aryal underscored the need for a logical conclusion to the Transitional Justice Process, both relating to the decade-long Maoist insurgency and the recent Gen Z movement that toppled the KP Oli-led government in September.

As human rights are the backbone of any civilised, inclusive and democratic society, the first duty of the government is to ensure freedom, equality and security of the people, he said.

Since the Gen Z organised protests in September against impunity, corruption and lack of good governance, it is the duty of the caretaker government formed as per the mandate of the Gen Z group to crack down on corruption, impunity and nepotism, besides holding the general election on March 5, 2026, said human rights activist Charan Prasai.

Human rights groups should also prioritise issues like ensuring equal rights to the Dalit community, providing justice to the conflict victims and ensuring citizenship certificates to all citizens, including the marginalised ones, said Bhola Bhattarai, coordinator of the Magna Meet.

Aryal honoured Shakti Samuha with the Women Human Rights Honour Award, which carries a certificate of appreciation and Rs 30,000 cash and Bimala Tamang with the Magna Meet Honour Award, which carries a certificate of appreciation and Rs 10,000 cash.

The meet was organised by Women For Human Rights in collaboration with Human Rights and Peace Society Nepal, coinciding with the International Human Rights Day. PTI SBP AMS ZH AMS