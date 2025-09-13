Nepal’s hotel industry seeks ‘confidence-building measures’ from government after losing billions in protests

Kathmandu, Sept 13 (PTI) Nepal’s hotel industry on Saturday urged the government to implement “confidence-building measures” for the sector after suffering a loss of NRs 25 billion during the Gen Z protests. “We need some tax exemption on building materials, guarantee of security and confidence-building measures on the part of the government,” said Binayak Shah, president of the Hotel Association of Nepal on Saturday.

The hotel industry suffered a loss of NRs 25 billion with two dozen hotels vandalised or burnt on September 7 and 8, Shah said. Shah urged the government to introduce a package to gain the confidence of the tourism sector and rebuild the damaged properties.

He said as the situation has improved with the restriction orders and curfew lifted, “our industry will operate in full swing soon and we will rise again.” “Now we are working in coordination with Nepal Tourism Board for building confidence and creating a conducive environment for welcoming tourists in the country.” Meanwhile, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said in a statement that Tourists experiencing any challenges with travel , transport or mobility are encouraged to reach out to NTB for assistance or support. “Nepal is now safe, peaceful and ready to host visitors from around the world,” it said.

“Public transport has resumed from Saturday after the lifting of citywide curfew, bringing daily life gradually back to normal,” said NTB. “Buses, taxis and other vehicles are now running in full capacity, while inter-city services to and from Kathmandu have also started,” it added.

The hotel industry employs 350,000 permanent staff, and during peak season, the total number of employees, with the addition of temporary labourers, reaches one million, Shah said.

During the time of agitation between September 1 and 8, in total 15,000 tourists had entered Nepal; now half of them have already returned, informed Shah, citing data from the Immigration Department. “We had arranged their safe exit to the respective countries in coordination with Nepal Tourism Board, Immigration Department and Nepal Army,” he said. We are still working for the safe passage of remaining tourists, who wish to return home, he added.

In Kathmandu alone, three properties were either partially or completely damaged during the violent agitation, he said. Hilton Hotel, believed to have a share owned by the son of former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, was reduced to ashes, causing a total loss of NRs 8 billion. Hotel Everest, situated at Baneshwor, a five-star property and Chandragiri Hills Cable Car, situated in Thankot, in the outskirts of Kathmandu, were partially damaged.

In Pokhara, the tourist hub of Western Nepal, half a dozen hotels were damaged by the violent protests. Similarly, hotels and restaurants in Butawal and Bhairahawa were also damaged during the protests, Shah informed.

While requesting tourists to return to Nepal, which is gradually returning to normalcy, Shah said, "We want to welcome international visitors including Indians for the upcoming Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali festivals in our country as the weather is fine and the condition is favourable with the situation returning to normal."