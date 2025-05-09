Nepal's human rights group protests outside Indian, Pakistan embassies; urges peace

Kathmandu, May 9 (PTI) A Nepalese human rights group staged demonstrations outside the Indian and Pakistani embassies here on Friday, urging both nations to end ongoing tensions and promote peace in South Asia.

The Human Rights and Peace Society organised the protests, led by activist Krishna Pahadi and HURPES president Renuka Paudel.

The group condemned terrorism and extremism, emphasising that peace is the only path forward for the region.

Demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as, "No one will win in war, only humanity gets defeated," "Terrorism is deplorable in all times," "In peace all will win," and "Let's make South Asia a war-free zone".

The activists also raised concerns over specific issues, with slogans questioning the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and Pakistan's protection of those involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"How lawful to suspend the Sindhu Water Agreement?" "Why did Pakistan protect those who attacked tourists in Pahalgam?", and "Why Pakistan, who itself is victim of terrorism and extremism is harboring terrorism?," were the other slogans the placards were displaying.

A memorandum addressed to the Indian government was handed over to Indian Embassy officials in Kathmandu, while a similar letter for Pakistan was sent via email after embassy officials declined to accept it, the HURPES said in a press release. PTI SBP SCY SCY