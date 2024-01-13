Nepal's Janakpur plans multiple events on consecration ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya

Kathmandu, Jan 13 (PTI) Ahead of the January 22 consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in India, Nepal's Janakpur - believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram’s wife Sita – is gearing up to join the celebrations with multiple cultural and religious events.

Sita’s other name is Janaki, daughter of King Janak of Janakpur. It is 220 kms southeast of Kathmandu and about 500-odd km east of Ayodhya.

“Our daughter, Mata Janaki was married to Lord Shri Ram. We are very elated and proud that the consecration of Ramlala will take place at Ayodhya. People of Janakpur were very happy when the Supreme Court of India had declared its final verdict (in the Ayodhya matter),” Nepal's former deputy prime minister Bimalendra Nidhi said on Saturday.

“For the people of Janakpur, Shri Ram is not just a deity but also their son-in-law. People are happy that their daughter and the son-in-law are entering their own house,” added Nidhi, a senior Nepali Congress leader.

“Nepal is situated between India and China. Both India and China have an influence on Nepal and vice versa. However, in comparison, India has a deep cultural, geographical, and political connect with Nepal,” he said.

India and Nepal enjoy 'roti-beti' relations (trade and marriage) but the same does not apply to China, he added.

Ram Ashish Yadav, an MLA from Janakpur's Dhanusha constituency, said there will be religious gatherings in every Ram and Sita temple in his town on the occasion.

There would be several stage shows based on Ramayana and people have planned to lit 1,25,000 lamps at the Janaki temple on January 22, he said.

A spectacular aarti will be held for Lord Ram and Sita, he added.

Celebrations are being planned across the Madhesh region, the Terai belt sandwiched between Nepal’s hills and plains.

Yadav also said that religious tourism will increase in Janakpur after Ram temple consecration. “Janakpur Dham got a new life after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit. Many Indian tourists started visiting this place. After Ram Mandir's inauguration, we are sure, more religious tourists will throng this place.” “Tourism has become a big factor in the country's economy and plays a big role in increasing the country's GDP. Religious tourists will increase and Janakpur will become more prosperous after the temple's inauguration,” said the Nepal MLA.

Tapeshwar Das, the chief priest of the Janaki Temple at Janakpur, described the Ayodhya event as “the meeting of two families, the families of Lord Ram and Mata Sita." More than 3,000 gifts have been sent to Ayodhya, including silver shoes, ornaments, and dresses from Janakpur, he added. PTI CORR NPK ZH ZH