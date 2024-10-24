Nepal’s Kanchenjunga region home to 13 adult snow leopard: report

Kathmandu, Oct 24 (PTI) The Kanchenjunga Conservation Area situated in Eastern Nepal is presently home to an estimated 13 matured snow leopards, a government report said here.

Nepal is one of the 12 countries of Central and South Asia where the wild animal inhabits. Snow leopards are found above 4,500 metres in the snow line of the mountain regions of Nepal.

The snow leopard census report was released by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Kathmandu on Wednesday marking the 11th International Snow Leopard Day with the theme of 'Safeguarding Snow Leopard Habitats for Future Generations.' Although the exact number of the snow leopard could not be established as the census is yet to be carried out in other parts of the country, the department estimates the number of snow leopards in Nepal between 300 and 400.

Globally, the population of snow leopards is estimated to be between 4,500 and 6,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi underscored the need for collaborative efforts among the government, local communities, and stakeholders concerned with the conservation of snow leopards and to increase their numbers.

“The snow leopard is integral to Nepal's identity and its conservation is the priority of the government,” he said.

The report highlights the presence of 13 adult snow leopards on average in the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area situated some 300 km east of Kathmandu.

The survey, conducted between April 4 and June 2, reported a minimum of nine and a maximum of 24 snow leopards in the area, which spans around 2,035 square km in the Taplejung district, recognised as an important habitat for the endangered wildlife.

Prior to this, the census report of this big cat in the Dolpa region located around Shey Phoksundo National Park unveiled last year had put its number at 90.

Conservation of the snow leopard whose number is continuously declining, has become a big challenge, said Bed Kumar Dhakal, department spokesperson.

There is an urgent need to generate public awareness for the protection of the wild animal, he pointed out.

Snow leopards are found only in 12 countries in the world including Nepal and it is considered the symbol of a clean mountain ecosystem. Besides Nepal, its presence has been recorded in Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Mongolia, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. PTI SBP NPK NPK