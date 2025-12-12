Nepal’s Karki government gets four new ministers

Kathmandu, Dec 12 (PTI) Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday inducted four new ministers in her cabinet, bringing the strength of the council of ministers to 14. President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the four newly appointed ministers of the interim government at a ceremony in the Office of the President.

The newly appointed ministers are Shraddha Shrestha, Madhav Chaulagain, Rajendra Singh Bhandari and Kumar Ingnam, according to officials at the Prime Minister's Office.

Shraddha Shrestha has been appointed as the Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Madhav Chaulagain has got the portfolio of Forest and Environment, while Rajendra Singh Bhandari got the portfolio of Labour and Social Security, and Kumar Ingnam has got the portfolio of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation. It is the fourth time that Prime Minister Sushila Karki has expanded her Cabinet.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.