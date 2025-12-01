Nepal's largest parties NC, CPN-UML to hold general convention soon

Kathmandu, Dec 1 (PTI) Nepal's two largest traditional parties, CPN-UML and Nepali Congress, are set to hold their general conventions this month and in January, respectively.

During its central committee meeting on Monday, the Nepali Congress decided to hold its 15th general convention in Kathmandu from January 10-12 next year.

The party took the decision after a month-long marathon of meetings on whether to hold the general convention before or after the March 5 general election.

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) is already gearing up for the party's 11th general convention to be held in Kathmandu from December 13-15.

Deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is seeking a third term as party chairman, while senior vice-chairman of the party Ishwor Pokharel is set to challenge his bid, already announcing his candidacy for the top post.

As Pokharel is said to have backing from former President Bidya Devi Bhandari for his candidacy, Oli will have a tough fight this time for grabbing the top post of the party.

Altogether, around 2,200 delegates are expected to participate in the upcoming general convention of the CPN-UML.

Unlike CPN-UML chief Oli, Nepali Congress president and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will not be a candidate this time as the party's statute doesn't permit anyone to seek a third consecutive term for presidency.

Deuba, who, along with his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, was seriously injured during the Gen Z movement in September, renounced his post by appointing his close associate Purna Bahadur Khadka as the acting president of the party before travelling to Singapore for treatment. However, after returning home, Deuba got involved in the party's internal affairs.

There are two factions within the party: one wanted the general convention held before the House of Representatives elections, while the other wanted it postponed until after the general election.

Party insiders say that with Deuba's intervention, the party decided to hold the general convention before the Parliamentary election.

Around 4,800 delegates will participate in the 15th general convention of the Nepali Congress, party sources said.

NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa, senior leaders Bimalendra Nidhi, Prakash Man Singh and Shekhar Koirala are among the aspirants likely to contest for the party's presidency in the next general convention.